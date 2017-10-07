Hurricane Nate threatens New Orleans, Gulf Coast

Story highlights Hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana this weekend

Nate could be the third hurricane to hit the US mainland in six weeks

(CNN) New Orleans and much of the US Gulf Coast are gearing up for possible flooding and damaging winds ahead of Hurricane Nate's projected landfall this weekend.

As the eye of Nate entered the southern Gulf of Mexico late Friday, the storm strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is 420 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It's packing 80 miles per hour winds and moving northwest at 22 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters say Nate could continue to intensify before it makes landfall by late Saturday night into Sunday just east of New Orleans.

Hurricane warnings have been issued along the northern Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Lake Pontchartrain and Grand Island, Louisiana, eastward to the Alabama-Florida border.

Well, that was quick. Hurricane Hunter aircraft found winds of 75 MPH in the center of #Nate, making it a bona fide hurricane. @NOAA #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/fsRhMvUiMY — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) October 7, 2017

Nate could be the third hurricane to hit the US mainland in six weeks. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma torn through some coastal states killing dozens and destroying thousands of properties.

