The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills closed on September 20

(CNN) A Florida nursing home where a dozen patients died after Hurricane Irma knocked out power has closed and laid off its 245 employees, according to a notice to state officials.

The patients, between the ages of 57 and 99, died last month after The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills failed to evacuate them from the sweltering facility in the days after the storm, state officials said.

The nursing home informed state officials in a letter dated September 27 that the facility had closed seven days earlier and its employees were out of jobs.

"A 60-day notice could not be provided due to unforeseen business circumstances that occurred after the impact of hurricane Irma," the letter said.

The 245 workers included occupational, speech and physical therapists, nurses and dietary aids, according to the letter.

