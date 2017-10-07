Trump says he called Schumer on health care

(CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday to talk about reviving health care legislation.

"I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill," Trump wrote. "ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!"

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

A source familiar with the phone call confirmed the subject of the conversation to CNN on Friday. The White House did not return a request for comment.

A spokesman for Schumer had no comment.

Trump has shown an openness to striking deals with Democratic leaders, siding with them last month on a short-term debt limit increase that was attached to disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

