Pence consoles in Las Vegas

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence delivered consoling remarks at a prayer walk in Las Vegas on Saturday, declaring in the wake of the mass shooting in the city, "Today, we are all Vegas strong."

"In America, we mourn with those that mourn, grieve with those that grieve," Pence told a group gathered at Las Vegas City Hall, adding that President Donald Trump asked him to be there.

Las Vegas was devastated a week ago when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert, killing 58 people.

Pence's remarks were short, lasting less than 10 minutes, but in them the vice president told the heroic stories of mothers who shielded their children from the bullets and law enforcement officers who sprang into action to stop the killer.

Reiterating several times the President's comments about the shooting, Pence said our "heroes give us hope."

