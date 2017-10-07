Pence to take fundraising swing through California

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence is venturing to a place that President Donald Trump has yet to visit since his swearing-in: California.

Pence will travel to the predominantly Democratic state Sunday for a fundraising swing, according to a source close to the administration.

Meanwhile, Trump will attend a fundraiser in Greensboro, North Carolina, Saturday night, which is expected to draw as many as 250 people and raise as much as $2 million, according to a Republican National Committee aide.

Pence's office also confirmed the trip, which will take place after he visits Las Vegas on Saturday to speak with local officials and residents following a citywide prayer walk being staged to help the city heal from the mass shooting there last Sunday night.

On our way to Las Vegas to speak at Las Vegas City Wide Unity Prayer Walk. The American people stand with Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ZraWyCsiQp — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 7, 2017

The vice president is expected to attend four fundraisers in California, starting in Los Angeles, and then going to Newport Beach, Sacramento and Bakersfield in the state's Central Valley.

