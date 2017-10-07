3 ways Obamacare changed birth control

Story highlights The number of women with zero out-of-pocket expenditures on contraceptives has dropped from 21% pre-Obamacare to 3%

Oral contraceptive pills account for 63% of the overall drop in average out-of-pocket spending on retail drugs since 2012

(CNN) The Trump administration issued a rule Friday that makes it easier for more employers and organizations to drop coverage of contraceptive services from health insurance plans for religious reasons. Critics say that it is possible hundreds of employers could take advantage of the rule.

The rule comes after the administration issued an executive order in May calling for "regulatory relief" to organizations that object on religious grounds to Obamacare coverage requirements for certain health services, including contraception. The administration has argued Obamacare does not offer adequate workarounds for religious organizations.

The Obama administration made contraceptives a required preventive health service for women. This meant that they would require zero co-payment for services and their costs would not add to deductibles.

Here are three ways the Obamacare has changed contraceptive use.

1. It became more affordable for more women