Ken Starr on Russia: I expect indictments

Washington (CNN) Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation of former President Bill Clinton's real-estate investments and extramarital affair led to Clinton's impeachment, said Saturday that he has "a sense" there will be indictments in the federal investigation into allegations of possible collusion by the Trump campaign in Russia's efforts to influence last year's election.

"Given what we do know, especially given what happened this summer with respect to the FBI's intrusion into Paul Manafort's condominium , in light of the revelations that we've seen about General Flynn, I have a sense that there will, in fact, be indictments," Starr told CNN's Michael Smerconish.

Manafort was the President's campaign chairman and Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was his first national security adviser.

Starr added that there "may be guilty pleas" from some of those under investigation.

"What I find very interesting ... is in light of the information that is now coming out with respect to Russian attempts to influence both the national election and 21 different states , what I expect to see is serious consideration of indicting one or more foreign nationals," Starr said.

Read More