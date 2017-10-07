(CNN) Lawyers, diplomats and strategists take note: If you're going to work for Donald Trump, there's a good chance you're going to have to squirm.

A pattern is emerging for administration officials that goes something like this: a slight, real or imagined, against the boss is followed by reports that the boss is displeased, which is then followed by either a public show of fealty -- or a firing. Or both.

This week it was Rex Tillerson's turn.

JUST WATCHED Rex Tillerson addresses rumors on quitting Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rex Tillerson addresses rumors on quitting 02:18

The former ExxonMobil CEO turned Trump secretary of state wasn't fired, but instead found himself at a hastily arranged news conference trying to reaffirm his commitment to Trump.

Read More