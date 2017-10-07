Trump: North Korea 'should have been handled 25 years ago'

Story highlights Trump said will soon announce what he will do about the Iran deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said in an interview that aired Saturday night that tensions between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program is an issue he should not have had to deal with.

"This should have been handled 25 years ago," Trump told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on his TBN show "Huckabee." "This should have been handled 10 years ago. It should have been handled during the Obama administration. The truth is, Mike, I was handed a mess. Not only there, I was handed a mess in the Middle East. Just a total mess."

In an extensive interview with Huckabee, who is the father of Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders, he discussed North Korea, the Iran deal, health care and his administration's response in Puerto Rico.

Trump also told Huckabee in the interview, which touched broadly and in quick succession on a handful of major issues facing Trump's administration, that if it were up to him, the US would not have gone into Iraq.

"That was a big mistake. That was truly one of the biggest mistakes in the history of our country," he said about the Iraq War. "Because it was like throwing a rock in the hornets nest. But Obama should have never gotten out the way he got out. That's how ISIS formed."