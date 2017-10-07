(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from October 1 through October 7.

"The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post," Tillerson said.

Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blumenthal hold a news conference in the Capitol to introduce legislation to ban the sale and possession of bump-stock equipment , which is used to allow semi-automatic weapons to simulate automatic fire.

Congressman Steve Scalise throws out the ceremonial first pitch in the first game of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. Scalise, an avid baseball fan, was critically wounded in June when a gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire on the Republican baseball team as it was practicing for a charity game.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for pictures with senior military leaders and spouses after a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House. The Trumps hosted a dinner for the group in the Blue Room.

Amanda Werner, who is dressed as Monopoly's Rich Uncle Pennybags , sits behind Richard Smith, left, CEO of Equifax, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on the Equifax security breach.

"I am dressed as the Monopoly Man to call attention to Equifax and Wells Fargo's use of forced arbitration as a get-out-of-jail-free card for massive misconduct," Werner told CNN.

Shirley Connuck, right, of Falls Church, Virginia, holds up a sign representing a district in Texas as the Supreme Court hears a case on possible partisan gerrymandering by state legislatures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow.

President Trump throws a paper towel roll as he visits the Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed the US territory, much of the island remains short of food and without access to power or drinking water.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduces the Senate version of a bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks , which passed the House of Representatives earlier in the week. The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which is similar to legislation that failed in 2013 and 2015, has support from President Trump and the White House.

The United States expelled 15 Cuban diplomats to match staff reductions at the US Embassy in Havana after Washington ordered home non-essential diplomats and families following mysterious attacks on personnel there. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez slammed the US expulsion of Cuban diplomats as "unjustified ... unfounded and unacceptable" in a deepening row over mysterious attacks on staff at the US Embassy in Cuba.

A woman walks between T-shirts for sale at a merchandise tent outside the track before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with surgeon Dr. John Fildes at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after meeting with survivors of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Former Democratic US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona joins her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, in addressing reporters at the US Capitol building about the shootings in Las Vegas.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders poses for a photograph with her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, in the White House briefing room.

As seen from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, people work at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico in San Diego. Trump hosted Republicans for dinner at the White House this week to discuss how to proceed with DACA , but it was unclear whether Trump's border wall would have to be a part of any DACA deal. The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a fundraiser for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley signaled this week that Trump Jr. will ultimately have to testify publicly before his panel , something Democrats have been demanding for weeks. Trump Jr. has come under scrutiny from multiple committees on Capitol Hill because of the June 2016 meeting when he -- along with the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- met with Russian operatives, after the younger Trump was promised dirt on the Clinton campaign.

Protesters hold up signs during a rally in support of DACA, also known as Dream Act, near Trump Tower in New York. Ahead of this week's DACA deadline, roughly one-quarter of eligible recipients had not yet filed to renew their status

