EPA to propose repealing Obama-era rule on greenhouse gas emissions

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency plans to propose the repeal of a sweeping Obama-era rule on power plants meant to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to a leaked proposal obtained by CNN.

The proposal to repeal the milestone Clean Power Plan could be officially released as early as Tuesday, a source close to the process told CNN.

The text of the proposal says it is the outcome of President Donald Trump's executive orders calling for the review of the Clean Power Plan and questions the legality of the original rule.

"Under the interpretation proposed in this notice, the CPP exceeds the EPA's statutory authority and would be repealed," the proposal reads. "The EPA welcomes comment on the legal interpretation addressed in this proposed rulemaking."

The proposal also says the EPA has yet to determine whether it will create an additional rule on the regulation of greenhouse gases.

