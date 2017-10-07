Story highlights Catalan independence referendum has stoked fierce divisions across Spain

Protesters in white rally in Barcelona and Madrid, but anti-separatists also march

Barcelona, Spain (CNN) Large crowds turned out Saturday in Barcelona to call for dialogue to resolve rising tensions surrounding last weekend's banned Catalan independence referendum.

Dressed in white and holding white balloons to signify a desire for peaceful negotiation, people on both sides of the issue urged regional and national politicians to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.

Some held handwritten signs aloft saying "Let's talk" or "The streets belong to all."

Neither Catalan nor Spanish flags could be seen at the rally, the latest in a series to be held in Barcelona, capital of the wealthy northeastern Catalonia region.

A woman shows her hands painted in white at a rally Saturday in Barcelona calling for dialogue.

Mercè Remolí, 64, a retired journalist, told CNN the protesters were dressing in white to avoid "flags taking over the conversation."

