Story highlights Police say crash into pedestrians "not a terrorist-related incident"

Man arrested after at least 11 people injured near London's Natural History Museum

(CNN) At least 11 people were injured Saturday when a car jumped the pavement and hit pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum, London's Metropolitan Police said.

A man was detained at the scene and later arrested, police said. A photo on Twitter showed three men holding down another man near a black car.

The attacker is neutralised on the floor pic.twitter.com/bUT0jHkU3I — Stefano Sutter (@StefanoSutter) October 7, 2017

Eleven people were treated at the scene, mostly for leg and head injuries, with nine transported to a hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

"The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Saturday evening. Police had said earlier that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

The Natural History Museum is in the bustling section of South Kensington, popular with both Londoners and tourists. The area was cordoned off Saturday by heavily armed police, according to video posted on social media. Helicopters buzzed overhead as ambulances rushed to the scene on Exhibition Road.