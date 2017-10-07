Breaking News

People injured in car collision near London museum

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Sat October 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police: Vehicle hits pedestrians in London
Police: Vehicle hits pedestrians in London

    JUST WATCHED

    Police: Vehicle hits pedestrians in London

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police: Vehicle hits pedestrians in London 01:50

(CNN)A number of pedestrians were injured Saturday after a car collision near London's Natural History Museum, London Metropolitan Police said.

A man was detained at the scene, police said. Earlier authorities had said a man was arrested.
The museum is in the bustling section of South Kensington, popular with both Londoners and tourists. The area was cordoned off by heavily armed police, according to video posted on social media. Helicopters buzzed overhead as ambulances rushed to the scene.
A witness said a nearby Tube station was closed.
    The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.