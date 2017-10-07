Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) Divers have found a bag containing the head and legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, Danish Police said at a press conference Saturday.

The freelance journalist went missing after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor Peter Madsen on August 10 for a story she was working on.

Madsen is accused of killing Wall. He denies the charge and has called her death an accident.

The police conducted an autopsy on Wall's head and found no sign of cranium fracture or violence, said the head of murder investigations, Jens Moeller. They also found a bag of her clothing, containing a shirt, shoes and a knife, weighted down by metal pieces, he said.

Officers search for missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on August 23, close to the site where her torso was found two days earlier.

Police say they are still working on the cause of her death.

