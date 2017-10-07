Nelly arrested after allegations of rape

Story highlights A woman says the alleged assault happened on Nelly's tour bus Saturday

The rapper says it is a "false allegation" and he is "completely innocent"

(CNN) Cornell Haynes Jr., better known as the rapper Nelly, was taken into custody Saturday in Washington state after a woman told police he raped her.

Police arrested Nelly in the early morning and took him to a jail in Des Moines, Washington, according to a report from the police department in nearby Auburn.

JUST WATCHED Rapper Nelly reportedly in financial hot water Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rapper Nelly reportedly in financial hot water 00:48

He was booked for investigation of rape in the second-degree and released a few hours later.

The report says a woman called 911 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday to report the alleged assault, which she says occurred on Nelly's tour bus.

Police said Nelly, 42, had performed at the White River Amphitheater in King County just hours before the phone call was made.

Read More