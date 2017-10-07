(CNN) Coalition talks in New Zealand entered a new phase Saturday after official final election results narrowed the gap between the two leading parties.

According to the final results announced by the Electoral Commission on Saturday, the National Party, led by Prime Minister Bill English, took 44.4% of the vote in the September 23 election to win 56 seats -- two fewer than were indicated by preliminary results.

The opposition Labour Party, led by Jacinda Ardern, picked up one more seat than provisionally forecast to take 46 in total, with 36.9% of votes.

The final results take account of special votes -- ballots cast overseas or by those who enrolled and voted at the same time.

Prime Minister Bill English and his wife Mary cast their votes in Wellington on September 21.

In the 120-seat parliament, 61 seats are needed for a ruling majority.

