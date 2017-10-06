(CNN) The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said ICAN was receiving the award for its "work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons."

ICAN, a coalition of non-governmental organizations in one hundred countries dedicated to achieving a prohibition of nuclear weapons, said the "award shines a needed light on the path the ban treaty provides towards a world free of nuclear weapons."

The organization said that it was a "great honor" to have been recognized for its role as a driving force behind the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted on July 7 with the support of 122 nations.

The treaty prohibits a catalog of nuclear weapon-related activity, including undertaking development, testing, production, manufacturing, acquiring, possessing or stockpiling nuclear weapons.

