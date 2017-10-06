Las Vegas shooter took 20 cruises, some to foreign ports

Las Vegas (CNN) In addition to his frequent forays into casinos and gun shops, Las Vegas strip killer Stephen Paddock took 20 cruises, many of them in Europe and the Middle East, investigators have learned.

The cruises included stops at ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, according to information provided by a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified because the source was not authorized to share information about the investigation. Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley , accompanied him on nine of the cruises.

The information provided by the source did not specify the cruise line involved, the type of cruises, when they occurred or the couple's reason for travel. Most cruise ships have casinos on board, and Paddock was an avid gambler.

Paddock in the Philippines in April 2013.

In the wake of Sunday's attack, authorities now believe Paddock rigged his car to explode if fired upon, according to information provided by the source.

