The Las Vegas shooter's road to 47 guns

Paddock was able to pass multiple background checks and raised no red flags

(CNN) Investigators are still trying to pin down Stephen Paddock's motive for opening fire on thousands of country music fans in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 in the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

What they have uncovered -- in his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel, his car and his homes -- is a remarkable collection of firearms commensurate with the scale of violence he unleashed before he killed himself as police closed in.

Here's what we know about the weapons cache:

He had 47 guns.

In all, authorities have found 47 guns of varying size and power that belonged to Paddock.