(CNN) Fifty-eight white crosses now line the green turf near the world-famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.

Some carry memorabilia, like a black cowboy hat. Others have printed selfies that glow from lit candles.

58 crosses in the shadow of @MandalayBay - for the 58 lives taken too soon #VegasStrong @News3LV pic.twitter.com/1RnftR4LMQ — Heather Mills (@HeatherNews3LV) October 6, 2017

"This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there," Greg Zanis told CNN affiliate WGN . "More so than numbers and pictures in the paper."

The crosses traveled from Illinois to Nevada this week with Zanis, a retired Chicago-area carpenter who built each tribute.