Private pilot flies aid to Puerto Rico

Story highlights Julio Canales takes his small plane to the island's remote areas

Other private pilots are joining the effort

(CNN) Pilot Julio Canales is on a mission -- flying his own plane full of supplies to communities in Puerto Rico hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

"One of the care packages is going to an older gentleman who is a dialysis patient. He hasn't had treatment since the hurricane hit the area," Canales' wife, Aubry, told CNN.

The private pilot's plane is small enough to land in the most remote areas.

Julio Canales lands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, October 4.

Canales lives in Atlanta and launched his mission from Florida early Wednesday. As he makes his way around Puerto Rico, his wife shares updates on Facebook since cell towers are still down on the island.

Word of Canales' mission has spread on social media and online aviation forums, and other pilots have joined in.

