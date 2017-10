5 things for October 6: Las Vegas, Iran deal, Nate, Russia probe, Spain

(CNN) We've reached the end of an extremely difficult week. Hopefully, you'll get to spend some of the weekend with the ones you love. Now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Las Vegas shooting

One national gun control measure may actually pass after the worst mass shooting in modern American history. The White House, Dems, GOPers in Congress -- and even the NRA -- say they're on board to do something about bump-fire stocks . These devices, now legal, allow semi-automatic weapons to simulate automatic weapon fire. Bump stocks were on 12 of the 23 weapons found in the Las Vegas shooter's hotel room. CNN's Chris Cillizza says the NRA's support is a ploy to stop more gun control measures before they start.

And there is still no sign of Stephen Paddock's motive for indiscriminately shooting at thousands of people at a country music festival, killing 58. But we have learned a few other things. One, he was shooting at more than just people; he also fired on a fuel tank at the nearby McCarran International Airport. Authorities say there was "zero" chance of an explosion. Secondly, someone named Stephen Paddock reserved a room at a Chicago hotel overlooking Grant Park during Lollapalooza back in August, but no one ever checked in.

Read an in-depth account of the shooting from CNN's Mallory Simon of 10 Las Vegas survivors and their six hours of hell

2. Iran nuclear deal

JUST WATCHED Explaining the Iran nuclear deal Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Explaining the Iran nuclear deal 01:21

3. Tropical Storm Nate

Tropical Storm Nate is headed to Mexico after killing 22 people in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras. The storm will make another landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before hitting open sea again. Nate is then expected to get stronger and hit late Saturday or early Sunday somewhere along the Gulf Coast -- possibly New Orleans, where the drainage pumping system isn't at full strength -- as a Category 1 hurricane.

JUST WATCHED Tropical Storm Nate threatens Gulf Coast Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tropical Storm Nate threatens Gulf Coast 01:21

4. Russia probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators met this past summer with the former British spy whose dossier on alleged Russian efforts to aid the Trump campaign spawned months of investigations that have hobbled the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter.

CNN has learned that the FBI and the US intelligence community last year took the Steele dossier more seriously than the agencies have publicly acknowledged. James Clapper, then the director of national intelligence, said in a January statement that the intelligence community had "not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable."

JUST WATCHED Mueller's team met with Russia dossier author Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mueller's team met with Russia dossier author 00:57

5. Spain

JUST WATCHED How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded 01:38

THIS JUST IN ...

Prize winner

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this morning to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

JUST WATCHED 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner announced Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner announced 01:43

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt, and I plan to do right by all of them"

JUST WATCHED NYT: Weinstein accused of sexual harassment Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH NYT: Weinstein accused of sexual harassment 04:26

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

More bucks to binge

Your Netflix fix is going to cost you a little bit more . The streaming and DVD-by-mail company is raising the price of its standard and premium services.

'Almost Like Praying'

Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't want you to forget about Puerto Rico, so he and 22 of his musical friends got together and put out a song so you won't forget.

JUST WATCHED 'Hamilton' creator: Make noise for Puerto Rico Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Hamilton' creator: Make noise for Puerto Rico 01:50

Musical majesty

Nominees for next year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction are out , and they include Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, LL Cool J and 15 others.

Out of this world

Running out of exotic places to visit? Maybe you can grab a seat on an Amazon-affiliated company's rocket that will take tourists to space by 2019

JUST WATCHED Watch Blue Origin test crash a pod in the desert Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch Blue Origin test crash a pod in the desert 01:11

Home sweet home

Want a different kind of place to live? How about a 2,100-square-foot home, made of shipping containers, in a starburst-like design, smack in the middle of the desert

The nitty-gritty

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Blown away

The monthly jobs report comes out later this morning. Economists expect Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have a big impact on the numbers.

JUST WATCHED 2017 hurricanes could cost over $200 billion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2017 hurricanes could cost over $200 billion 01:18

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$811,800

JUST WATCHED Mnuchin faces scrutiny over latest report Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mnuchin faces scrutiny over latest report 02:29

AND FINALLY ...

Eat like a Brit