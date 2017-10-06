5 things for October 6: Las Vegas, Iran deal, Nate, Russia probe, Spain

(CNN) We've reached the end of an extremely difficult week. Hopefully, you'll get to spend some of the weekend with the ones you love. Now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators met this past summer with the former British spy whose dossier on alleged Russian efforts to aid the Trump campaign spawned months of investigations that have hobbled the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter.

CNN has learned that the FBI and the US intelligence community last year took the Steele dossier more seriously than the agencies have publicly acknowledged. James Clapper, then the director of national intelligence, said in a January statement that the intelligence community had "not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable."

"I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt, and I plan to do right by all of them"

Your Netflix fix is going to cost you a little bit more . The streaming and DVD-by-mail company is raising the price of its standard and premium services.

Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't want you to forget about Puerto Rico, so he and 22 of his musical friends got together and put out a song so you won't forget.

Running out of exotic places to visit? Maybe you can grab a seat on an Amazon-affiliated company's rocket that will take tourists to space by 2019

Want a different kind of place to live? How about a 2,100-square-foot home, made of shipping containers, in a starburst-like design, smack in the middle of the desert

The monthly jobs report comes out later this morning. Economists expect Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have a big impact on the numbers.

$811,800

