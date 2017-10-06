Singer Eric Church dedicates song to victims of Las Vegas massacre

Story highlights Church played the Route 91 Harvest Festival two days before the shooting

58 people were killed and nearly 500 hurt in the massacre

(CNN) Country star Eric Church says he felt "broken" after the Las Vegas massacre. So he tried to fix it the only way he knows how -- with music.

Church wrote a song called "Why Not Me," which he performed during his show Wednesday at the Grand Ole Opry, and dedicated it to the victims and survivors of the shooting.

Church had performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two days before 58 people were killed there. The senseless deaths of so many people -- many of them his fans -- was weighing him down.

"That night something broke in me," said Church, near tears. "And the only way I've ever fixed anything that's been broken in me is with music."

He told the crowd he was inspired to write "Why Not Me" after thinking about his fans who perished in the violence.

