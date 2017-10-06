Austin City Limits opens with more police and focus on 'high ground' around event

Story highlights As many as 75,000 people are expected to attend the festival each day

Festival organizers say they've worked year round on security and response plans

Austin, Texas (CNN) Less than a week after the massacre at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, some of the 140 acts at the two-weekend Austin City Limits music festival hope to deliver a message of comfort and healing amid heightened security.

"You shouldn't have to think about that sort of thing happening, especially in this atmosphere where people are coming to enjoy music and really escape from that," Nashville-based soul singer Jonny P told CNN Friday, referring to the Las Vegas shootings and deadly attacks on other concert venues in recent years.

Some 75,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Austin, Texas, for the festival each day as the nation reels from Sunday night's sniper assault on the Route 91 Harvest Festival -- which left 58 dead and nearly 500 others wounded.

The organizers behind Austin City Limits, which opened Friday, said they have worked year round with local authorities to "plan and rehearse security and response plans."

"Safety has always been our top priority," ACL's promoters C3 Presents said in a statement this week.

