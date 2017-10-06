US to lift sanctions on Sudan

Story highlights Starting October 12, Sudan will no longer be subject to a 20-year-old US trade embargo and will have access to previously frozen assets

Sudan will remain on the United States' State Sponsors of Terrorism list

(CNN) The United States will lift a myriad of economic sanctions against Sudan next Thursday, marking a significant warming of relations with a country whose leader has been charged with genocide by the International Criminal Court.

The move follows 16 months of diplomatic negotiations, initiated under former US President Barack Obama and continued under President Donald Trump, who signed off on the sanctions relief.

"This marks one step forward on a long and hard road where much more progress is needed," a senior administration official told reporters Friday.

Starting October 12, however, Sudan will no longer be subject to a 20-year-old US trade embargo and will have access to previously frozen assets.

Some of the sanctions in question were temporarily lifted in January, allowing Sudan to purchase US goods as long as it continued to show progress on five so-called "tracks," which include maintaining regional ceasefires, enhancing counterterrorism cooperation, and improving humanitarian access.

