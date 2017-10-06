Story highlights Democrats are calling revisions to birth control mandate "outrageous" and "wrong"

Employers may now be allowed to withhold birth control coverage on religious grounds

Washington (CNN) Democratic lawmakers expressed outrage Friday after the Trump administration announced a rollback to Obamacare's contraceptive mandate.

The new rules would let a broad range of employers -- including nonprofits, private firms and publicly traded companies -- stop offering free contraceptives through their health insurance plans if they have a "sincerely held religious or moral objection," senior agency officials in the Department of Health and Human Services said on a call about the implementation and enforcement of the new rules.

Democrats are calling the administration's decision, which would restrict access to birth control, an attempt to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and an undermining of women's health.

Frustration with Trump's decision quickly trended the #handsoffmybc hashtag on Twitter.

