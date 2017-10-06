Scalise to throw out first pitch at Nationals' playoff opener

Story highlights Scalise was shot while practicing for the congressional baseball game in June

He returned to the Capitol in September

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican whip who was shot at a congressional baseball practice in June, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday night's Washington Nationals playoff opener, a source confirmed to CNN.

The Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Scalise, an avid baseball fan, was critically injured when a gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire on the GOP baseball team as it was practicing for a charity game in June. Hodgkinson was killed in a gunfire exchange with police.

Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered "significant damage" to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, his doctor said at the time.

Four people, including Scalise, were shot and two others were injured.

