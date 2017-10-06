Story highlights The source said Miller has injected himself into talks between lawmakers

Washington (CNN) Demands by top White House policy adviser Stephen Miller during sensitive negotiations about protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation could derail congressional efforts to find a legislative solution, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The source said Miller has injected himself into talks between lawmakers and is making the issue more difficult by coming to the table with unreasonable demands on behalf of the White House.

Miller is adding "a bunch of stuff that will be non-starters with Dems and divide GOP," the source said.

President Donald Trump announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, last month. But he delayed termination of the program by six months to allow Congress time to come up with legislation to determine what to do with the nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.

