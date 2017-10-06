Washington (CNN) Reporter's note: These reactions were gathered by email from readers asked to comment in CNN's "The Point" newsletter with Chris Cillizza.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center released on Thursday shows a majority of both Republicans and Democrats say they have "just a few" or no friends in the opposing party.

But when asked by CNN, some readers said they prefer to skip talking about politics to avoid arguments about politics. So how do those few people balance being friends with someone from the other side of the aisle? Some, it seems, choose to stick their heads in the sand.

"I have several friends with different political views," Raymond B. Firehock, of Virginia, told CNN in an email. "We remain friends by not discussing politics. ... I find Republicans (here meaning those who support or tolerate Trump) to be so delusional as to be dangerous, and so impervious to the demands of reality as to be clinically insane. In the words of Philip K. Dick: 'reality is that which when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away."

Firehock is not alone.

