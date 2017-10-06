Panetta: Trump's 'calm before the storm' comment a 'play for attention'

Washington (CNN) Former CIA Director Leon Panetta calls President Donald Trump's comment referencing a mysterious "calm before the storm" on Thursday a "play for attention."

"I don't think it is responsible ... but in this instance we probably all should take a deep breath and try to assume that he's just making a play for attention," Panetta, who also served as defense secretary, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday. "You begin to assume that it's more about getting attention than it is about proclaiming some kind of national policy."

Thursday evening at a photo op for a dinner with military commanders and their spouses, Trump had a cryptic message for reporters, which sent them immediately scrambling for answers.

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," Trump said.

After being continuously pressed to clarify his comments, Trump later told reporters, "You'll find out."

