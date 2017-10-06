Roy Moore in 2009: 'Only thing I know that the Islamic faith has done in this country is 9/11'

Story highlights Roy Moore said in a 2009 speech that the only thing that Muslims had done in the United States was the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The former Alabama chief justice has in the past made a series of controversial remarks about Islam.

(CNN) Republican nominee for US Senate in Alabama Roy Moore said in a 2009 speech that the only thing that Muslims had done in the United States was the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Moore, a hard-right conservative who beat out establishment candidate Luther Strange in the Republican primary, is now facing Democrat Doug Jones in a special election set for December 12.

The former Alabama chief justice has in the past made a series of controversial remarks about Islam, including earlier this year calling it a "false religion." In 2006, Moore wrote in an op-ed on the far-right website World Net Daily that then-Rep.-elect Keith Ellison, a Minnesota Democrat and the first Muslim ever elected to Congress, shouldn't be allowed to take office. He has also warned that Muslims shouldn't serve in the military.

Moore made his May 2009 comments about Islam and 9/11 to the socially conservative organization Council for National Policy.

"We have got to wake up to what is really being taken from us," Moore said, according to a transcript of his speech titled "Obamanomics and the Tenth Amendment" published by the Council for National Policy. "It is not just the Obama administration, although he's done his share and will continue to do so. He, too, has gone out and said this is not a Christian nation. He, too, has made a speech at Georgetown University just this last month in which he had ordered all the religious symbols covered. He did bow down to the King of Saudi Arabia, and before the Turkish parliament, he said we have a deep appreciation for the Islamic faith which is done so much in the world, including in our own country."

