Washington (CNN) More than 50 years after President John F. Kennedy was slain in full view of the world, the final government documents about his death are set for release.

That is, unless President Donald Trump, citing national security, certifies that some unreleased or redacted files be kept from public view.

The documents are among the last of still-secret papers the government amassed on the assassination. Some grand jury and tax documents will remain secret.

The JFK Records Act passed in 1992, following the release of the Oliver Stone movie "JFK" and a surge in interest about the killing. The law mandated the government release the remaining files to the public and gave it 25 years to do so. October 26, 2017, will mark 25 years since then-President George H.W. Bush signed the measure into law and is the deadline for full release.

But concern has abounded from advocates of total disclosure that the Trump administration might block some of the release at the behest of the intelligence community.

