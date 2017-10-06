(CNN) The shooting at a congressional baseball practice in June and the methods of the gunman behind it are described in the starkest detail yet in a report released Friday by Virginia officials.

James Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old shooter, had taken cellphone video of the field where the Republican team practiced as far back as April, and had been spotted by neighbors "casing" the area in the months preceding the attack, according to the report, written by the commonwealth's attorney for the City of Alexandria.

One member of the baseball team remembered seeing Hodgkinson sitting in the stands of Simpson Field and watching the team practice the morning before the incident, the report reveals.

In a minute-by-minute account of the attack, which left GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and several others hurt, the report also describes how Hodgkinson shifted position around the field while firing off at least 70 rounds, most of them from an assault rifle.

Capitol Police officers on Scalise's detail fired 25 rounds back at Hodgkinson, pinning him down and keeping "his attention from returning to the unarmed baseball players" while backup from the Alexandria Police Department arrived.

