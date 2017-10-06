Story highlights Dozens showed up for the "Rally to Grab Back" on Friday

October 7, 2017 marks one year since a recording of Trump making lewd remarks about women in 2005 surfaced

Washington (CNN) Five words are once again coming back to haunt President Donald Trump: "Grab them by the pussy."

That's what Trump told "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush in 2005 that was picked up by a microphone, a recording that wasn't unearthed until October 2016, one month before the election.

Now, UltraViolet, a women's advocacy organization, wants to make sure people don't forget: The man making sexually aggressive remarks in the recording is now in the White House. On Friday, the group played the recording -- complete with video, audio and subtitles -- on a nonstop loop on a giant 10-by-16-foot screen set up on the National Mall near the White House.

"We really just want to remind the American people who Donald Trump is, and who he explicitly told us who he was in this videos: A self possessed, proud sexual predator," Emma Boorboor, a campaign director for UltraViolet, told CNN.

The group, which works to expand women's rights and fight sexism, came up with the idea about a month ago, anticipating the one-year anniversary of the leaking of the recording on October 7. They promoted it through Facebook alongside other organizations including Resist Here, Beyond the Bomb, Working Families Party, Generation Progress and CREDO Mobile.

