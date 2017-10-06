Story highlights Gayle Tzemach Lemmon: America can't expect its special operations forces to be the main answer for every military question

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Somalia. Afghanistan. Syria. Iraq.

And, as the awful headlines make clear, Niger. All places special operations forces are serving -- and serving in harm's way.

Three US special forces soldiers -- Green Berets -- and five Nigerien troops died this week in an ambush while on a joint patrol. They were there, as US Africa Command noted in a statement, "to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces, in their efforts to counter violent extremist organizations in the region."

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Green Berets -- and the 3rd Special Forces Group in specific -- have long been connected to the African continent, as US Africa Command noted last March in writing about a joint exercise. "During the Global War on Terror, 3SFG (A) was realigned to Afghanistan," it said. "The group's area of operations shifted back to Africa where Green Berets are sharing valuable lessons learned with their partners."

West Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. These are just a few of the regions where special operations forces are now leading the American charge on battlefields worldwide.

