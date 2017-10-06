Breaking News

The NRA thinks you're stupid

By Michael A. Nutter

Updated 6:49 PM ET, Fri October 6, 2017

Story highlights

  • Michael Nutter: The NRA and GOP want you to think their support of bump-stock regulation makes them rational Second Amendment protectors
  • Nutter: We need real gun safety reform, not political distraction. How many have to die before this happens?

Michael A. Nutter is a CNN contributor, a Columbia University/SIPA professor of professional practice in urban and public policy and the former mayor of Philadelphia. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)The National Rifle Association thinks you're stupid.

Mayor of Philadelphia Michael Nutter greets a line of travelers for the first Amtrak northbound service from 30th Street Station with a 5:53am departing train, after last week's derailment, on May 15, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Realizing the outrage of the American public that someone could take a cheap device known as a "bump stock" and convert a killing machine, an AR-15 rifle, into a weapon of mass destruction on the streets of Las Vegas or Anytown, USA, they've decided to throw us all a big bone. Drum roll please ... the NRA has announced and told their supporters in Congress that it is OK to support "some regulation" of bump stocks!
It is an amazing display of disingenuous and cynical political sleight of hand that, in a week in which America has seen death and maiming delivered rapid-fire in the most deadly mass shooting of Americans in modern history, the NRA grudgingly agrees that some regulation of these devices is OK.
    And, you should best believe and know that they will be at the negotiating table with Congress trying to make those regulations as lenient as possible, because that's what they do! Let us not be fooled that this is a breakthrough or a change in behavior on the part of the NRA or its water-carrier, the Republican Party.
    This is a political pivot designed solely to make you believe that they are rational champions of the 2nd Amendment, even as they simultaneously block every reasonable effort to make Americans any safer from gun violence.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire inside the club, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
    In December 2015, two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
    Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after a deadly shooting at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
    A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, following a shooting in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He was eventually convicted of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
    Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting rampage in the nation's capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
    Connecticut State Police evacuate Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
    James Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
    A military jury convicted Army Maj. Nidal Hasan of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
    Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the immigration center shooting. Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
    Pallbearers carry a casket of one of Michael McLendon's 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
    Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school's campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
    Mark Barton walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
    Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
    In October 1991, George Hennard crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
    James Huberty shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
    Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
    Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school's tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
    We need real gun safety reform, not political distraction.
    How many more people have to die? How many more of America's children, moms, dads, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and friends -- yours and mine -- have to be shot and killed at school, at the movies, a club, a church or an outdoor festival?
    Elected leaders in Congress and state legislatures across the country: which family member of yours are you willing to sacrifice on the altar of guns, before you take action to protect all of us from the violence they inevitably produce.
    What is the magic number of mortality we must reach in the cities and towns and streets before you will do your duty for all Americans who wish to partake in "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," those things our founding fathers risked their lives to provide for us? How much longer will you sell their souls and continue to suck up to the threats of the National Rifle Association?
    The fact is, even as much as we revere and protect the First Amendment, we know that there are reasonable restrictions on this incredible right. We all accept that you can't shout "fire" in a crowded movie theater or other place. We must be able to agree that there are some reasonable restrictions on guns that comport with our safety and the definition of the Second Amendment.
    You have the right to bear arms, but you don't have that right in the state capital, the buildings of Congress, an airplane and many other places, all reasonable because we all want to be safe.
    We accept personal restrictions in our daily lives: you basically can't buy two packs of a powerful prescription decongestant in one week; if you withdraw more than $10k in cash of your own money from a bank, you have to fill out a form and explain why; if you make multiple purchases with your credit card out of town and don't tell your bank, they may put a hold on your card. If you drive without a seat belt, you can get a ticket and a fine.
    But, when someone buys and slowly accumulates 47 guns and rifles (12 with bump stocks), scopes, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition, no red flags go up. No questions asked. No preemptive investigation is conducted. And a man sits in a window on the 32nd floor of a hotel, 400 yards away from a concert -- a domestic sniper with military type weapons -- and shoots down in cold blood nearly 60 people in nine to 11 minutes. Hundreds more were injured.
    The death and destruction from Las Vegas sounds like a military report from the war in Afghanistan. The response from many elected officials? "Thoughts and prayers" ... again.
    Tell me: What is the argument for anyone having more firepower than the SWAT team members who came to make him stop shooting?
    If you are one of the many elected officials in America who can only offer words and not meaningful action, shame on you.
    Spare us your hypocrisy -- don't attend any funerals or services for the deceased if you are not prepared to rebuke your master, the NRA.
    Sandy Hook, Pulse Nightclub, the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, the AME church in Charleston, a country music concert in Las Vegas, and so many others. All of that blood and death is on the collective hands of a do-nothing, majority-Republican Congress and President.
    Let's do this instead: Make America Safe Again
    Nearly 330 million Americans are waiting to hear your answer.