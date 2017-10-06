Iran should call Trump's bluff on nuclear deal

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times in Asia and Europe, and Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump is about to throw the whole steaming mess of the Iran nuclear treaty into the hands of a deeply wounded and divided Congress, having built no foundation for such an action with the five other nations that signed the accord -- four of them desperately important for US national security.

Now it could be up to Iran to play not the injured party, but to choose a smarter path that will deeply wound the United States and its shortsighted President.

CNN has reported that Trump has decided to assert to Congress that Iran has failed to comply with the pact that bars it from developing a nuclear weapon for at least a decade.

This certification process must be taken every 90 days. By refusing to certify compliance, he would leave it up to Congress whether to layer on new sanctions in reprisal. Iran has said that such action could lead to its refusal to recognize the terms of the pact and potentially launch it immediately into a program to develop a nuclear weapon in a year rather than a decade or more.

But Iran would be making an enormous mistake. Certainly, there are forces in Iran anxious to push President Hassan Rouhani and its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who still pulls all the strings, into the path of pullout and arms development.