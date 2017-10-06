Story highlights Employers may now be allowed to withhold birth control coverage on religious grounds

(CNN) In a blow to Obamacare's controversial contraceptive mandate, employers may now have more leeway to withhold birth control coverage on religious grounds, according to new rules issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The rules would let a broad range of employers -- including nonprofits, private firms and publicly traded companies -- stop offering free contraceptives through their health insurance plans if they have a "sincerely held religious or moral objection," senior agency officials said on a call about the implementation and enforcement of the new rules.

This could apply to the roughly 200 entities that have participated in about 50 lawsuits over birth control coverage, according to the agency, which said that "99.9% of women" who currently receive birth control through the contraceptive mandate would not be affected. At the time of the call, it was unclear how the administration arrived at this data point.

But policy experts argue that this could open the door to hundreds of employers dropping coverage.

This is the latest in a series of moves that undermine an Obamacare mandate requiring that birth control be covered with no co-pay as a preventive essential health benefit.

Read More