Is it easier to buy guns than Sudafed?

Story highlights Sudafed is regulated because one active ingredient can be used to make methamphetamine

In the wake of mass shootings, some contrast firearm regulation to that of cold medicine

(CNN) "It is harder in America to buy two packs of Sudafed than 10 assault rifles," comedian D.L. Hughley said on his radio show Monday, the day after a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people were killed and nearly 500 injured on Sunday when Stephen Paddock, 64, shot into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Authorities found 23 weapons in Paddock's hotel room, including multiple rifles, some with scopes on them.

"Why would we feel comfortable giving one man that kind of power on the American streets?" Hughley asked.

Here's a Little Note From The GED Section, " It is harder in America to buy two packs of Sudafed, than TEN assault rifles." -@RealDLHughley pic.twitter.com/FWNYVWZ0rg — The DL Hughley Show (@DLHughleyRadio) October 2, 2017

The comparison to Sudafed is not a new one and has gained traction after mass shootings, often through memes, tweets and the occasional celebrity.

"There has to be some way to make it harder to build up an arsenal," talk show host Stephen Colbert said after the San Bernardino, California, shootings, in which 14 people were killed in December 2015. "The San Bernardino shooters had 6,000 rounds of ammunition. Why is it so easy to buy bullets when I have to show three forms of ID to buy Sudafed?"