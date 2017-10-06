Catalan police chief in court amid independence deadlock

Barcelona, Spain (CNN) The Catalan police chief appeared in a Madrid court Friday to answer allegations of sedition amid an ongoing deadlock after the banned independence referendum in Spain's restive northeast region.

Josep Lluís Trapero appeared in the Spanish capital along with two leading figures in the Catalan independence movement. Spanish authorities believe Trapero's 17,000-strong force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, didn't do enough to prevent Sunday's vote from taking place.

In Barcelona, representatives of the main political parties in Catalonia were due to meet later Friday to discuss their next moves.

The Spanish Constitutional Court banned a session of the Catalan parliament planned for Monday in an apparent attempt to prevent Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's expected declaration of independence. A new session to debate the "current political situation" would be held on Tuesday, a parliament spokesman said.

Catalan regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero, 2nd right, arrives at the national court in Madrid on Friday.

Trapero did not speak to reporters after he emerged from court. No immediate action was taken against him, but the sedition investigation continues.

