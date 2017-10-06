(CNN) Lin-Manuel Miranda and 22 of his musically talented friends have released a new song to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Titled "Almost Like Praying," the song -- which clocks in at more than three minutes -- pays tribute to the island by name-checking several municipalities, all set to an infectiously joyful beat.

Miranda, who organized the effort, kicks off the single by singing of Puerto Rico: "Say it loud and there's music playing/ Say it soft and it's almost like praying."

The lyric is a nod to "Maria" from "West Side Story."