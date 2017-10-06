Why 'Blade Runner' is more relevant today than it was 35 years ago

(CNN) Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" opened in June of 1982 starring arguably the biggest actor in the world at the time, Harrison Ford. While it was positioned to be a blockbuster, the film faded after a few weeks with minimal box office gross and mixed reviews.

So why decades later is a film that made only $32 million now a major Hollywood sequel?

Questions regarding humanity's impact on technology have also become a big theme in popular culture as of late, showcased in Netflix's "Black Mirror" and HBO's "Westworld," a drama series based on the 1973 film.

So while the technological morality explored in the orignal "Blade Runner" may have been slightly ahead of its time, Darling believes that theme is now right on time.

"Is it right to create something that wants to be alive and to treat it like a slave?" Darling said. "I mean, that's really the main question that ["Blade Runner"] wants viewers to ask themselves because we are moving in a direction where we might be able to do that."

