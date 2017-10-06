Breaking News

Bangladesh to move 800,000 Rohingya into single enormous camp

By Medhavi Arora and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 5:28 AM ET, Fri October 6, 2017

Amnesty: Myanmar military burned Rohingya villages
Amnesty: Myanmar military burned Rohingya villages

    Amnesty: Myanmar military burned Rohingya villages

Story highlights

  • The new camp will be completed by the end of October
  • Almost half a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar since August 25

(CNN)Bangladesh will build a single, enormous refugee camp to house around 800,000 Rohingya refugees as a Bangladeshi minister warned his country was struggling to deal with the flood across the border.

A 3000-acre camp at Kutupalong will be able to accommodate the huge influx of refugees, Bangladesh's secretary of disaster management and relief Mohammad Shah Kamal told CNN, including up to 300,000 who had already been living in Bangaldesh before the recent outbreak of violence.
Over half a million Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar since the latest outbreak of violence in their home province of Rakhine State in late August.
    Rohingya refugee Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27, by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.
    Rohingya refugee Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27, by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.
    Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Begum said her husband was killed and she and her daughter were attacked by Burmese soldiers.
    Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Begum said her husband was killed and she and her daughter were attacked by Burmese soldiers.
    Burnt villages are seen on September 27, near Maungdaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
    Burnt villages are seen on September 27, near Maungdaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
    Rohingya men stand in line on September 19, to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    Rohingya men stand in line on September 19, to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17, in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17, in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch on September 16, near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.
    A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch on September 16, near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.
    Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
    Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
    Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.
    Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.
    Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
    Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
    Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.
    Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.
    Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
    Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
    A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
    A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
    The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
    The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
    A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
    A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
    Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
    Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
    A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.
    A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.
    Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar.
    Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar.
    Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
    Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.
    A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
    A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
    A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
    A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
    Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
    A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
    A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
    Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara.
    Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara.
    A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
    A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
    Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state.
    Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state.
    Up until now they've been living in a range of different refugee camps across southern Bangladesh. Kamal said the new camp, which will be located in the country's Cox's Bazar district close to the Myanmar border, would be ready by the end of October.
    The news came as Bangladesh minister of Road Transport and Bridge Obaidul Quader said during a visit to Cox's Bazar the Rohingya refugees were an "unbearable burden" to his country.
    "Solutions lies with (Myanmar) because the problem was created by the Myanmar government. We want them to take back their citizens to their own homeland," he said.
    The Rohingya are being ethnically cleansed: Why won&#39;t the world take action?
    The Rohingya are being ethnically cleansed: Why won't the world take action?
    The attacks intensified after Rohingya militants killed 12 security officers during coordinated attacks on border posts, according to Myanmar's state media.
    Since then, refugees pouring in from Myanmar have brought tales of death and destruction in their homeland, including villages burned to the ground and women and children being murdered.
    In a new report released Friday, Refugees International described the actions of the Myanmar military as "crimes against humanity."
    "The Rohingya have faced decades of persecution and targeted violence in Myanmar, but the recent attacks that began just over a month ago are of an entirely new scale and level of inhumanity," Refugees International President Eric Schwartz.

    'Human rights nightmare'

    The United Nations has condemned the ongoing violence against the Rohingya inside Myanmar, described by Human Rights Chief Zeid Raad al-Huseein as "textbook ethnic cleansing."
    Myanmar has repeatedly denied claims it is working deliberately to wipe out the Rohingya, saying they are carrying out counter attacks against "brutal acts of terrorism."
    Children among Rohingya refugees who die after boat capsizes
    Children among Rohingya refugees who die after boat capsizes
    Either way, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a special meeting of the Security Council in September the crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh was spiraling into "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare."
    "We've received bone-chilling accounts from those who fled, mainly women, children and the elderly," he said.
    Rohingya Muslims are considered to be among the world's most persecuted people. The predominantly Buddhist Myanmar considers them Bangladeshi, but Bangladesh says they're Burmese. As a result, they're effectively stateless.
    No formal action was taken by the Security Council during their September meeting, but US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned the time for words had passed.
    "Those who have been accused of committing abuses should be removed from command responsibilities immediately and prosecuted for wrongdoing," she said.