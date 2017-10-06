Suicide bomber kills 18 people at religious shrine in Pakistan

Story highlights Police say the suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate to the shrine

Karachi, Pakistan (CNN) A suicide bomber has killed at least 18 people and wounded 26 others after blowing himself up at the gate to a religious shrine in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities told CNN.

The Sufi shrine -- Sufism is more mystic interpretation of Islam -- is located in a distant area of southwestern Balochistan in a town called Jhal Magsi. One police constable was among the dead, said police officer Muhammad Iqbal to CNN.

The dead also included three children, according to Asadullah Kakar, the deputy commissioner for Jhal Magsi.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi condemned the attack, saying in a statement that "terrorists have no religion."

"We will not allow them to disturb our peace and values; they will be dealt with the full might of the state," he added.

