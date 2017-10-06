(CNN) At least four children have been killed, and several others injured, after a man torched a day care center in southeastern Brazil on Thursday.

The fire was started by a security guard working at the facility, according to Brazilian state news agency, who allegedly set the facility ablaze before torching himself.

According to CNN affiliate TV Record the four children who died were between ages four and six. The day care center was in Janauba, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

A victim of the fire at a Brazilian daycare centre is admitted to hospital in Belo Horizonte on October 5.

Police spokesman Major Gracielle Rodrigues told CNN a teacher was in a critical condition in hospital, while fifteen others had also been injured in the fire, including some children.

Rodrigues confirmed the man who was believed to have started the fire died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Read More