Breaking News

Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 7:10 AM ET, Thu October 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A woman opens the door of the Alfred Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, where the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature was announced Thursday.
A woman opens the door of the Alfred Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, where the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature was announced Thursday.

(CNN)The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, whose best known novels include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."

Announcing the award, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."
Ishiguro, who is of Japanese origin, is the 110th winner of the literary accolade.
The Swedish Academy received and approved 240 proposals for this year's literature prize, resulting in 195 candidates, it said.

CNN's Manisha Ganguly contributed to this report.