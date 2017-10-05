Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

(CNN) The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, whose best known novels include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."

Announcing the award, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

Ishiguro, who is of Japanese origin, is the 110th winner of the literary accolade.

The Swedish Academy received and approved 240 proposals for this year's literature prize, resulting in 195 candidates, it said.