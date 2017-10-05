Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

(CNN) The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, whose best known novels include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."

Announcing the award, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

Ishiguro, whose family moved to Britain from Japan when he was five years old, is the 110th winner of the literary accolade.

"If you mix Jane Austen and Franz Kafka, then you have him in a nutshell," Danius told reporters of this year's winner. "Then you add Proust to the mix, and you stir it but not too much.

"He is a writer of great integrity who has developed an aesthetic universe on his own."

The themes 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is most associated with are: memory, time, and self-delusion. #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

