Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

(CNN)The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, whose best known novels include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."
Announcing the award, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."
Ishiguro, whose family moved to Britain from Japan when he was five years old, is the 110th winner of the literary accolade.
"If you mix Jane Austen and Franz Kafka, then you have him in a nutshell," Danius told reporters of this year's winner. "Then you add Proust to the mix, and you stir it but not too much.
"He is a writer of great integrity who has developed an aesthetic universe on his own."
According to the Nobel Twitter feed, the themes with which Ishiguro, age 62, is most associated are "memory, time, and self-delusion."
"He is someone who is very interested in understanding the past but he's not a Proustian writer -- he's not out to redeem the past, he writes about what you've had to forget to survive in the first place, as an individual and as a society," said Danius.
Asked if Ishiguro was a less controversial winner than last year's literature laureate -- US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan -- Danius replied: "That's not for me to judge. We've just chosen what we think is an absolutely brilliant novelist."
Dylan did not show up to accept his prize at the awards ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, where singer Patti Smith performed a Dylan classic in his stead.
The Swedish Academy received and approved 240 proposals for this year's literature prize, resulting in 195 candidates, it said.