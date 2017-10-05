Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

(CNN) The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, whose best known novels include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."

Announcing the award, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

Ishiguro, whose family moved to Britain from Japan when he was five years old, is the 110th winner of the literary accolade.

The 62-year-old has written eight books, the most recent of which, "The Buried Giant," was published in 2015.

His third novel, "The Remains of the Day," published in 1989, won Ishiguro a Booker prize and world renown. In 1993, it was turned into an Academy Award-nominated film starring Anthony Hopkins as the duty-obsessed butler, Stevens.